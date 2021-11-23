These are the 9 FREE games with Prime Gaming of the month of December

Prime Gaming is a service within Amazon Prime related to video games. It is linked to the Twitch platform, where with this service we have advantages such as a free monthly subscription for our favorite streamer among others. One of those advantages is that each month, Prime Gaming provides the player 9 sets that you can download to your PC and will be your property from then on.

We have been bringing those games that have entered this temporary catalog for a few months, and this April was not going to be less. Games are becoming more and more attractive, and despite the indie touch in some of them, we also have high-budget games or so-called triple A, as you can see below.

Free December games and content on Prime Gaming

Frostpunk

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack.

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered

Football Manager 2021

Journey to the Savage Planet Deluxe Edition

To redeem them and be able to download them, all you have to do is go to the following link and log in, starting on Wednesday, December 1, they will be available. Stay tuned to Generación Xbox, where we will tell you all the news about this and other video game services.