These 9 Xiaomi products are selling like hotcakes for Black Friday

Xiaomi Bestseller on Black Friday: These are the company’s most popular products that you can still get.

One more year, Xiaomi is once again one of the leading brands of the week of Black friday. Its wide variety of products on offer has led it to become one of the firms More popular during these weeks of sales, and many of their devices have managed to sneak into the lists of best sellers.

Specific, nine of the products of the company are being a complete success, and it is not surprising that sooner or later some of them hang the sign of “sold out”. But in the meantime, it is still possible to get hold of them at historic prices.

Xiaomi Smart Band 6

A classic in the Xiaomi catalog. The Xiaomi Smart Band 6 You do not need discounts to be one of the most attractive products in the entire catalog of the brand. But it’s even harder to resist when you have a 13% discount.

Xiaomi mi AIOT router AX3600

It’s about time raise the level of your home Wi-Fi network. The Xiaomi AIOT router AX3600 is one of the most advanced that the brand offers, with dual band and capable of providing a maximum speed of up to 3000 Mbps.

During this Black Friday, it is possible to get this router half-price: for only 64.95 euros.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer

For just over 100 euros, you can start cook in a healthier and more efficient way at home. The famous Xiaomi oil free fryer It’s one of the company’s biggest hits in recent months, and it’s no wonder it became one of the most popular products in the weeks leading up to Black Friday.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 50

A 50-inch 4K TV for less than 400 euros? It is possible, and the Xiaomi Smart TV P1 is the proof of it. With a 200 euro discount, the 50-inch model of the P1 series is one of the most balanced televisions that can be found in the brand’s catalog. No wonder it is being a success.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Electric Folding Bike

The Xiaomi folding electric bike is another smash hit of this period of offers on the occasion of Black Friday. Of course, with a discount of more than 500 euros, it is not for less.

It is an electric bike with a 250 W motor and up to 45 km of autonomy, which for a limited time can be obtained at a price of 499 euros. Normally, its price is 999 euros.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

There is also room for smartphones on this Black Friday 2021, and among all those that make up the Xiaomi catalog, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is being one of the best sellers thanks to a discount of 60 euros that pulls its price up to 299 euros. Not bad considering that it is one of the most balanced smartphones of the brand.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3

Another electric vehicle that joins the offers is the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3. With 50 euros discount, the third generation of the popular electric scooter is being a success this Black Friday, since for the first time it falls below 400 euros.

Xiaomi 11T 5G

The selection of offers concludes with one of the latest launches of Xiaomi in the smartphone territory. The Xiaomi 11T has become an even more interesting mobile thanks to a 50 euro discount, which places it in the 449.99 euros. A fantastic option if you are looking for a smartphone with high-end features at a reduced price.

