There is a shot! McGregor wanted to take a picture with Megan Fox … and ends up attacking her boyfriend – The Financier

One more stain on the tiger. Again, the controversial Conor mcgregor He has been involved in a controversy, but now not in the world of sports, but in the world of entertainment.

This Sunday, the MTV Video Music Awards, better known as the VMAs, and during the red carpet, the mixed martial arts fighter monopolized the cameras for an assault.

According to the portal TMZ, Mcgregor approached Megan fox and her boyfriend, rapper Colson Baker by stage name Machine Gun Kelly, with the intention of taking a picture, but ended up assaulting the musician.

According to the aforementioned medium, Machine Gun Kelly made an inappropriate comment, which infuriated the Irish fighter so he began to yell at the romantic partner of the actress from Transformers.

‘The Notorious’ He threw a glass towards the rapper and continued with his screams; to such a degree, that security had to intervene to prevent the incident from happening to greater. Fox I was trying to calm things down.

EFE Megan Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, at the VMAs

What did the protagonists say?

Megan fox told Variety that he could not comment on it; while Conor mcgregor assured Entertainment tonight that “nothing had happened” and that he would only hit another professional fighter.

For its part, Machine Gun Kelly He declined to comment on it and focused on talking about the award he won for his song “My Ex’s Best Friend”, which won in the category of ‘Best Alternative Theme’.

Despite the fact that the three refused to give a detailed account of the events, the event quickly went viral, so users of social networks have speculated on the real reasons that caused the conflict; however, at the moment there is nothing confirmed.

Complete list of winners of the MTV 2021

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Justin Bieber

Song of the year

WINNER Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers license”

Best New Artist

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Push Performance of the Year

WINNER: May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers license”

Better collaboration

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Best rock

WINNER: John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

Best pop

WINNER: Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Best hip-hop

WINNER: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & MIA – “FRANCHISE”

Best alternative

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend”

Best Latino

WINNER: Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Best R&B

WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Best K-POP

WINNER: BTS – “Butter”

Video of the year

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Video for good

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Best direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Best cinematography

WINNER: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Better visual effects

WINNER: Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Best choreography

WINNER: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Best Editing

WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet