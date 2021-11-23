There is a part of Rihanna’s body that she does not like, but that she does not dare to operate on the surgeon

Although Rihanna has become a fashion icon, not everything is perfect for the singer born in Barbados Island, who is not entirely satisfied with her body, and there is a part that she wishes to change. But he does not dare to go to the surgeon, due to the consequences it may have.

The singer feels very comfortable with her buttocks, it is a part of her body that she has always recognized as the best part of her, and that is why she loves to wear it with very tight clothes, to attract the glances of her followers. But with her legs is another story, and she definitely seems to be unhappy with them at all. However, the diva is afraid to enter an operating room to get the desired touch-ups on her lower extremities.

“I really don’t like my legs, I’m very insecure about them. I do weights as part of my exercise routine, but I don’t want them to increase their muscle mass, so I do a lot of cardio to compensate.” said Rihanna, for whom her legs are “very voluminous”. She would prefer to have them thinner because “everyone wants to have them thin, perfectly shaped, and I am no different from the rest,” added the diva.

The cruroplasty is one of the surgical procedures that allows to eliminate the flaccidity, and define a better contour of the legs. It is perhaps one of the options that Rihanna could evaluate to improve her legs, however, One of the possible complications of this surgery is that infections, healing or vascular problems may arise due to the number of veins and nerves in this area of ​​the body.

What is paradoxical is that the artist received an award from Gillette for her legs in 2007, and from that moment, she made the decision to insure them for a million dollars. TOyes, although Rihanna is not very happy with her legs, without a doubt they have become her first asset and are highly valued, not only in cash, but also by her fans, who melt every time they see the queen walk in shortskirt.

However, the owner of ‘Fenty Beauty’ seems to be quite clear that if she needs to undergo surgery to feel comfortable with her body, she will. “If my breasts start to sag I will consider all options. But for the next 20 or 25 years, I am going to try to stay as natural as I can,” said Rihanna, always ready to treat herself with the scalpel when her body requires it.

The diva has established herself as a singer, as an influencer and as a businesswoman. It has more than 180 awards and almost 300 nominations. She is one of the richest singers in the world, she has her own makeup line. In addition to singing and running his company, he also acts and has had significant appearances in series and movies. Rihanna continues to give something to talk about and it is not only because of her desired body, but because of the talent with which she will surely delight us for much longer.