The Xiaomi Pad 5 improves its performance running Windows 11

The most popular tablet with Android during this 2021 thanks to its low price and great features, it has penetrated both fans of the brand and users who had not yet decided to buy a product of yours. The Xiaomi Pad 5 has shown that it is capable of running Windows 11.

However, there are always adventurers who like to test hardware with other operating systems. And the user @ Sunflower2333 shared that you have managed to install Windows 11 ARM on your Xiaomi Pad 5.

In the following video we can see how the Xiaomi Pad 5 can run this operating system without any problem in its ARM version and, in addition, in 2K resolution.

But it does not finish here, Windows 11 decreases the frequency of the CPU cores. What translates into greater energy savings improving its performance compared to MIUI for Pad.

An anecdote that could evolve if this project continues. It could offer a new possibility for the Xiaomi Pad 5 and those users who wish to use it as if it were their own Surface from Microsoft.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our Telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product of the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a community in continuous growth.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us in our photography group.