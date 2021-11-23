The United States will release 50 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves

The White House said Tuesday morning that it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from US strategic oil reserves to help cool Kurdish prices.

The release, a combination of a loan and a sale of the reserve, was made in concert with other releases of strategic accumulations by China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain, the said. White House.

The joint initiative, presented as unprecedented by the Americans, seeks that with the increase in supply, prices fall mechanically.

American reserves are the world’s largest emergency supply.

According to a senior official, release will begin mid to late December, and new interventions are possible to stabilize the market, “in response to a pandemic only in the century.”

As the president has said, consumers are now suffering at gas stations, “the official said.

“The president is ready to take additional action if necessary and is prepared to use his full authority, working in coordination with the rest of the world to maintain an adequate supply as the pandemic is left behind,” he added.

Prices have already been falling by about 10% in recent weeks. But officials replied to Biden by assuring that despite falling oil prices, gasoline prices have only risen for final consumers.

This has hit the pockets of the common American and affected Biden’s popularity rating.

Before the announcement, oil prices fell more than 1% ahead of the expected release of US crude reserves to cool the market, with the barrel also weighed down by the rise in new cases of Covid-19 in Europe.

Earlier the Brent lost 84 cents, or 1.05%, to $ 78.78 a barrel; Meanwhile he West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down $ 1.1, or 1.45%, to settle at $ 75.65.

The OPEC + alliance has so far rejected repeated requests from Washington to pump more oil.

On Monday, prices rose more than 1% on reports that the group could adjust expected increases to production if major consuming countries release crude from reserves or if the pandemic slows demand.

Prices have fallen below $ 80 a barrel from the $ 86 that touched on October 25 – a maximum of three years – amid the dialogue to release barrels in a coordinated way and in the face of fear of an impact on the demand for energy from a fourth wave of Covid-19 cases in Europe.

A reserve release is expected to have only a temporary impact on prices, analysts said.