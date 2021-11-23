The three tenors of humor

TOAlthough comedians like Jerry Seinfield were already known thanks to their famous sitcom, the monologue took longer than expected to explode around here. And when it did, it spread everywhere. At the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, the most austere format of comedy became popular: the props are limited to a chair (and sometimes not even that) and a microphone with which the comedian faces the audience in absolute solitude. Heir to the typical American monologue and boosted thanks to the television push, his popularity has not waned since more than 20 years ago the Paramount Comedy channel and the program `El club de la comedia´, which has rotated through different channels, entered the public in your pocket with a new generation of comedians led by Joaquín Reyes and his chanante troupe. One of them, the big man Julián López, found one of the keys to a genre that is much more difficult than it seems and that, somehow, undresses the artist and recalls the musician who sings a cappella before a theater of 500 persons. “The good thing about this is that you start in tiny bars, so you follow a gradual progression, it gives you time to get used to it and it doesn’t impose so much on you,” explains Andreu Buenafuente’s regular collaborator. “Even so, every time you go out to act you have to give your all and I still keep putting myself under tension (…). Making friends laugh is not the same as doing it on stage. It is a profession, you have to do it well. , even though you’re screwed up inside. ”

The monologues have also been fed to the television platforms that flood the market. `Fleabag´ (Amazon Prime) is, basically, the story in the first person and looking at the camera of its protagonist, Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Its freshness and acidity have earned it several Emmy Awards and world recognition. `Nannette´ (Netflix) marked a before and after in the history of the almighty channel thanks to the monologue of the Australian comedian Hanna Gadsby. `Solos´, also on Amazon Prime, is another example of the influence of the genre: its protagonists, from Anne Hathaway to Morgan Freeman, address the camera directly from the solitude of their lives. And then we have the case of monologue experts like Ricky Gervais (‘After Life’, on HBO) or Dani Rovira (‘Hate’, on Netflix) who also express their talent.

Florentino Fernández, Santiago Segura and José Mota are well aware of the vertigo produced by standing up with no other weapons than an ingenious text. However, they tend to come out on top. In October 2018, the show ‘Sense of humor, two fools and I’ brought together three of the best-known Spanish comedians of recent decades. Who has not heard of the duo Cruz y Raya, the television program ‘El Informal’ or the movie ‘Father there is only one: the arrival of the mother-in-law’? After the stalemate of the pandemic, they run out of tickets wherever they go: Donostia, Madrid, Granada, Pamplona, ​​Bilbao … Led by the man who created the ‘Torrente’ saga, Segura has acknowledged that it is not “easy “work with your peers because of your tendency to improvise. “The longest of our monologues is that of José Mota, without a doubt,” Segura commented on Antena 3’s `El Hormiguero. ‘ lengthened his a lot, “added Mota. The genesis of the play is as follows: the three come together on a stage to launch a series of curious dissertations on the sense of humor. The duration of the show is an hour and a half (“depending on the day the artists have”) and “reflections, laughter and nonsense” are mixed in an irresistible cocktail.

Someone had to put order to bring the show to a successful conclusion. The management task fell to Santiago Segura. He assumed the position with a good disposition and a sense of humor, a habitual ingredient of the Madrid actor, director, screenwriter and presenter. “As I am very controlling and I like that everything goes well and that everything is as I say, I ended up directing,” he said. The result is disgusting. The trio, in full dress, take the stage together and separately, in pairs and individually. As with monologues, there is no ambitious montage to support the performance; everything relies on the charisma and profession of Mota, Segura and Flo, or what is the same for certain sectors of the public, lavieja´lvisillo, Krispin Klander and Torrente. Florentino finds one of the keys to a tour that in its third season continues with its unstoppable journey: “Humor also differs depending on the country. Italian humor is not the same, it laughs at itself; German humor, English humor, which few know what it consists of; French humor, a country of great comedians; or Spanish humor, which we all understand “.

This humorous show can be seen next Saturday, November 27 in the Kursaal from Donostia

