The three reinforcements that can accompany Mauricio Pochettino in the MU

The future of the bench Manchester United is anyone’s guess (for the moment). Following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, another old acquaintance of the British club has taken over his project as interim manager. We talk about Michael Carrick, although the favorite in the offices of Old trafford it is Mauricio Pochettino.

Undoubtedly, the technician of the Paris Saint-Germain has a more than positive journey in the Premier League for his experience at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, the French squad is tightening the siege on Zinedine Zidane. And everything indicates that the Argentine can accept the challenge of the Red Devils, after investment of € 12 M by the ex of Espanyol.

The cases of Jules Koundé, Kieran Trippier and Jude Bellingham

A Pochettino who could count on three luxury reinforcements in case of heading to United. At least that’s what appears posted on talkSPORT. According to this source, the English club would be working on three sensational additions to enhance the performance of the squad that Carrick heads today.

Is about Jules Kooundé (23 years, Seville), Kieran trippier (31 years, Atlético de Madrid) and Jude Bellingham (18 years, Borussia Dortmund). Three professionals who, surely, would greatly boost the competitive options of a Manchester United that is signing a rather irregular campaign. Of course, you will have to pull your checkbook if you want to complete this ambitious triple objective.