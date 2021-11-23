The tender gesture of Keanu Reeves with Sandra Bullock that has moved his fans | Film and Television

Keanu reeves (Matrix) is one of the actors most appreciated by his co-workers and by his fans. He is a simple, humble guy, enemy of great eccentricities, who can be seen traveling by subway from time to time and who always has a close and calm answer to any question, no matter how out of tune it is. Precisely that attitude, so atypical in an industry that moves millions like Hollywood, is what caught the attention of Sandra Bullock when she met him in 1994 on the set of Speed.

«He is a person who drives you crazy», Explains Bullock to the magazine Esquire, praising the actor’s patient and receptive attitude. «The first time we met I spent a lot of time in silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more he babbled, the quieter he became. And I thought, ‘I don’t understand what’s going on! He looks at me with confused eyes. It’s quiet. Did I say something that offended you? ‘”Reflects the actress.”Then a day or two later, he would come in with a note saying, ‘I’ve thought about what you said.’ And then I would answer you».

To such an extreme the ability to listen Keanu Reeves that the then future actor of Matrix he was left with a phrase from Bullock etched into a fire. During one of their multiple encounters, which on several occasions have sparked romance rumors from the press, Sandra Bullock told him that I had never tried neither champagne nor the truffles. Keanu Reeves was surprised: «Really?He asked, confused.





Keanu Reeves (l) and Sandra Bullock attend the 78th Annual Oscars Celebration in Hollywood, California on March 5, 2006 / Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

Reeves must have spent hours mulling over such a seemingly insignificant detail, because the next day, while on his way to a date with a woman, he decided to surprise his partner. Bullock was doing the manicure with a friend in a living room. Then he heard how a motorcycle was approaching his house and stopped in front. Then the doorbell rang. Opening the door, he found Reeves with a huge bouquet of flowers, a box with truffles and a bottle. «I thought you would like to try the champagne and truffles, so you can see how they taste“Was all his reply.

A gesture typical of a gallant who took Sandra Bullock out of the street. Since then they have been good friends. And although they have never had an official relationship, it is true that actor and actress profess an almost platonic love. «We grew up together but on parallel paths, we took off our hats and met for dinner and tried to work together. And the more time passes, the more in love I am with that human being“Sandra Bullock concludes, praising one of the actors most loved by his colleagues and by the entire community of fans that follows him.