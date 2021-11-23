the singer’s facial routine against fatigue

Dua Lipa’s 6 rules for maintaining an outstanding complexion

It is not the first time that we were amazed to see the luminous and unified skin of Cardi B. We already did when you chose to apply a drugstore cream for brighter skin during your role in the ‘Hustlers’ movie and, of course, during your work as presenter of the American Music Awards, which took place this Sunday, November 21.

A face that, we recognize, took time to show because on the carpet she wore an impressive black dress from the renowned Schiaparelli firm with a golden mask that covered her entire face.

At this event, the rapper she wore amazing skin; bright and awake without any marks of fatigue or signs of tiredness. But without a doubt, what made us interested in knowing how and what products had he used during his routine and preparationIt was knowing that he had only slept two hours.

Indeed, We found Cardi B’s routine super useful and he finished conquering us when we saw that the vast majority of used products are suitable for all types of faces and, in addition, they have striking discounts on the occasion of Black Friday of this year. Can you ask for more?

Cardi B and her four-step facial routine

As makeup artists and skincare experts always recommend, before making up the face it is important to carry out a good cleaning, to avoid clogging the pores by promoting the appearance of imperfections on the skin, and a good hydration, necessary to avoid unwanted shine and creases in makeup.

To do this, as revealed by the rapper’s makeup artist, Erika La’Pearl, chose to apply cosmetics that had algae in its composition. An ingredient that is revolutionizing the facial routine, thanks to its ability to deeply hydrate, soften and soothe dry or irritated skin. In addition, it helps to get better the protection of the skin, improving thanks to its composition -free of any chemical or synthetic ingredients- the skin barrier.

Specifically, the singer and actress chose to apply, on clean skin, an illuminating serum of blue algae and vitamin C from the firm Algenist.

A product capable of exfoliate and refresh the surface of your skin, brightening and revitalizing your face. Also, if you suffer from skin spots, thanks to its capacity depigmenting, help to even out skin tone. And, that’s not all, this product helps fight the signs of aging, thanks to other ingredients such as vitamin C and the spirulina.

After absorbing this product, she opted for an eye contour from the same firm, which helps reduce signs of fatigue such as inflammation in the area. The special thing about the renewal eye balm from Algenist is that it consists of three types of algae (red, green and brown) with their respective properties of nutrition, hydration and anti-aging actions, capable of erase the bags and crow’s feet.

After that, if you have oily skin and it tends to produce shine, you can opt for a serum able to combat shine from the same firm, formulated with niacinamide that helps this goal.

And, of course, you can opt for an Algenist face cream that combat excessive sebum production, responsible for those skin shine, and is responsible for strengthening the skin, giving it greater firmness.

The best? That despite its characteristics is Suitable for all skin types, as it nourishes and regulates the production of sebum. In addition, it looks a 30% discount that nothing ever hurts.

In short, a simple four-step routine with which you will be able to hydrate, reduce shine, erase signs of fatigue and, of course, show off a perfect good-looking effect.

