The series’ highest salaries: who are the celebrities chosen by the industry

They played roles that had an impact due to their acting level and their popularity. Many of them were awarded and others still hope to be. But, without a doubt, they take many thousands of dollars home after each episode. Television networks, streaming and paid channels do not want to lose the talent of each one of them, that is why they offer them incredible figures. A tour of the actors and actresses who made the most money in recent months.

Bryan cranston by Your Honor

The series that can be seen in Argentina through Paramount Plus and by Flow, recreates the life of a judge who, suddenly, has to deal with a heartbreaking conflict: saving his son from an accident in which he killed the son of a mobster in his city. Bryan cranston He plays this man of the law throughout the 10 chapters of the first season. Per episode, the actor from Breaking bad He received $ 750,000 and a second season is already assured.

Bryan Cranston in “Your Honor”

The girls of Sex and the city

And just like that …is the name of this continuation where the friends Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin davis) will meet again at HBOMAX as they tour New York City. Without the presence of Kim Catrall, who decided not to be part of this project due to his confrontation with Parker, this new fiction shows super high figures for its protagonists. Each of them will charge from 650 to 750 thousand dollars per episode.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in a scene from “And just like that …” to be broadcast on HBOMAX

Kate winslet, Mare of Easttown

It was one of the best of this year that is coming to an end. It’s about HBO fiction, Mare of Easttown starring English actress Kate winslet who managed to collect $ 650,000 per chapter. With praise from all the press, the protagonist of Titanic It will undoubtedly appear in all the awards that remain in this 2021.

Kate Winslet in the role that enshrined her in 2021 in the series “Mare of Easttown”

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson

The Serie The First Lady (no release date in Latin America) promises to be a smash hit. The lives of American First Ladies, from Michelle Obama going by Nancy reagan, will have their reflection in this fiction. For this participation, the actresses Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson and Michelle pfeiffer received $ 600,000 per episode. Nothing bad.

Michelle Pfeiffer will be part of the series “The First Lady”

Steve Martin and Martin Short

One of the most original series of 2021 is Only Murders in the Building. that can be seen in Latin America through the Star + platform. The production unites these two veteran actors with the young Selena Gomez in a luxury building where a murder takes place. So much Martin Short What Steve Martin charged 600 thousand dollars per episode.

Steve Martin, in full recording of “Only Murders in the building” by Star +

Angela bassett by 9-1-1

The actress who knew how to play the singer Tina Turner In the ’90s, he managed to join a series that has its captive audience: 9-1-1. The Fox production recounts the actions of the police, firefighters and psychologists on the 911 emergency line. Angela bassett receives 450 thousand dollars per episode.

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” Star Among TV’s Highest Paid Actresses

Brian cox by Succession

The actor who gives life to Logan roy on the HBO series takes per episode between 400 and 450 thousand dollars per episode. Let us remember that in 2020 there was no broadcast of the series, but this year the recordings were resumed and the third season will arrive on October 17 in Latin America.

Brian Cox receiving his 2020 Golden Globe for his role in Succession, Logan Roy

Jason sudeikis (Ted lasso) and Henry cavill (The witcher)

Both AppleTV + and Netflix pay these two stars 400 thousand dollars per episode. The star of Ted lasso, Jason sudeikis, plans to win the Emmy in this installment, while Henry cavill Enjoy the renewal of the series that will premiere the second season on December 17 on Netflix.

Jason Sudeikis main character of “Ted Lasso”, the series that can be seen on AppleTV +

Winona ryder and David harbor (Stranger things)

Both are one of the protagonists of the Netflix star series: Stranger things. So much Winona ryder What David harbor they manage to raise between 350 and 400 thousand dollars per chapter. With no release date yet confirmed for the new season, the earnings of each of them is also increased by the advertising and alternative businesses that arose from their participation in fiction.

Winona Ryder, in the Netflix series “Stranger Things”

Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah snook, Succession

The rest of the family of Logan roy receive between 300 and 350 thousand dollars per episode to bring life to Kendall, Roman and Shiv, the sons of the media mogul who refuses to step aside to hand over the baton.

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in the HBO series “Succession”

