the romantic anniversary celebration of Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara is one of the Colombian stars who has opened the field internationally thanks to her talent. For many years he has been one of the most important celebrities in Hollywood; even in 2015, she became the second Colombian personality to get a star in the Hall of Fame after Shakira, who received that recognition in 2011.

The Barranquilla, who has almost 24 million followers on Instagram, celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary, and published several photos with her husband Joe Manganiello on the day of their marriage. He accompanied them with a romantic message. “Happy Anniversary my love. 6 years. To many more! I love you!”. The post has already exceeded 800 thousand likes and has hundreds of congratulatory comments.

“Happy anniversary”, “congratulations, that day was very special”, “congratulations … may the blessings you are receiving multiply”, “how handsome”, “very beautiful”, Netizens commented. Another thing that attracted the most attention was the video that appears at the end of the publication, where Sofía and Manganiello are seen dancing to the rhythm of vallenato on the day of the wedding.

“Six years ago I married the woman of my life. I can’t believe six years have passed, time flies. I love you and miss you”, The actor also wrote on his Instagram account.

Let’s remember that it was in 2014 when Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello began dating, and in less than two years they formalized the relationship in front of the altar on November 22, 2015. Since then, they have become one of the most solid and beloved couples from Hollywood.

