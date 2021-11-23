The Rock on guitar to remember his WWE debut

The Rock remembers his WWE debut 25 years ago playing guitar at the Survivor Series event

His time in wrestling catapulted him to fame and the cinema

“In honor of # Rock25 with @WWE this weekend, at the #SurvivorSeries wrestling event. This is one of my favorite ALL TIME LIVE songs. For those of you who don’t know the context and wonder why I’m singing to this lovely lady, @guerrero_vickie was a HORRIBLE person who made life HELL for everyone she came into contact with on the show. She was absolutely HATED, and in wrestling parlance ~ when you’re hated that’s a good one sign. A BIG DEAL. Now, ironies of life, is that Vicki Guerrero is a long time great family friend, whom we LOVE very much, and one of the sweetest people in the world. The role of a villain is cheering the show on, so Vicki has always been a pro. And my DNA is always to connect and entertain “the millions of viewers” so I’m having a great time here again. Thanks to my team @sevenbucksprod, @ hhgarcia41 and Brian Gewirtz, who wrote this song with me at 3 AM the night before in my hotel suite, sipping tequila and energy drinks. Good luck to all the wrestlers this weekend! “, The Rock said on his Instagram account along with a video playing the guitar and singing on his return to the WWE ring. What a transformation yours in these 25 years !

The actor, by the way, the highest paid in Hollywood, thus remembered the 25 years since his debut in wrestling; His career and subsequent success in the cinema owes much to the world of wrestling, which made him known, and The Rock wanted to thank owners, teammates and viewers for this.

And it is that when it comes to cinema, The Rock does not stop working and chains one movie after another. His most anticipated releases, Black adam of course, Red One and San Andreas 2.

