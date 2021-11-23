The price of the dollar today, November 22, 2021; It is quoted at 20.82 pesos

Find out the price of the dollar this Monday, November 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The price of the dollar today started trading at 20.82 pesos with a loss of 0.4%, compared to the reference price on Friday.

The dollar hit a 16-month high against the euro on Monday, after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden, while the euro was hit by an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the region.

“There seems to be more room for rate hikes in the United States with Powell as Fed chairman, and that has been broadly positive for the dollar.”said Joe Manimbo, a market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

The Fed will publish the minutes of its November 2-3 meeting on Wednesday, which will be evaluated for detect new signs that Fed officials are increasingly concerned about stubbornly high inflation.

The dollar index, which compares the greenback with a basket of six prominent coins, rose 0.27% to 96.29 units, its maximum since July 2020. The euro lost 0.46% to 1.1248 dollars, its lowest since the same date.