The Possible Lineup of Club América for the first leg of the quarterfinals against Pumas

One of the most exciting matches in the Opening League 2021, where the Eagles of America they will face the Pumas of the UNAM in one more edition of the so-called Capital Classic, but now in the Quarterfinals. On Coapa They take into account the good form that the University students have performed in their last matches, so they should not trust themselves and try to come out with an advantage on Wednesday, November 24 when the first stage of this round is played in the CU stage at 7:00 p.m.

The FIFA date helped several teams to recover injured players and others to give them a little more time to regain their level after several weeks of not being able to train even with their teammates. it is said that both Santiago Naveda and Mauro Lainez They would already be in excellent condition to be taken into account and even possibly have ample chances of being starters in one or both games against the University.

The Azulcrema set knows how dangerous Pumas can be in his stadium and so Santiago Solari would have already studied them very well to avoid that they could give him any surprises, therefore, it is expected that from the first commitment of the Quarter finals, Club América comes out with the best it has in its squad so as not to give any advantage to the University students and thus the Eagles can close in the best way on the Azteca field next Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Who will miss the match against Pumas?

The Eagles will present some absences as it is Pedro Aquino who did not finish recovering from his injury, with the Peruvian National Team relapsed again and is ruled out for the entire Liguilla, in addition to the very possible absence of Mario Osuna who is reported to have some discomfort. On the other hand, there were many rumors about the recovery of Renato Ibarra, where it was said that the Ecuadorian could very possibly have activity in the Fiesta Grande, but several journalists have reported that he still could not play since he is not 100%