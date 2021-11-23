The Porto de Tecatito Corona is investigated for tax irregularities

Porto is investigated for possible tax fraud (Photo: José Coelho / Pool via REUTERS)

On the afternoon of this Monday, the news was spread that the group in which the Mexican Jesus Manuel Tecatito Crown, the Porto FC, goes through fiscal problems which would be related to transfers of the Porto players.

The team’s offices were raided by Portuguese authorities. Through an official statement, the Portuguese First Division club reported what happened to all its fans and the general public.

Through their official social networks they shared what happened on Monday, November 22 and detailed that everything is due to an investigation related to the sports entity for alleged tax fraud and irregularities in their income from the sale and loan of the players, as detailed by the team of the Tecatito Crown:

“FC Porto announces that it was the subject of a search warrant, throughout the day, at its facilities, for suspicion of judicial entities for crimes of breach of trust, tax fraud and money laundering that had its genesis in financial movements related to transfers of soccer players ”.

Through Porto’s social networks, he explained that his offices were raided (Photo: Twitter / @ FCPorto)

He argued that the club’s administrative offices received a search warrant on the part of the local authorities, for which they gave in to the requests of the agents and collaborated with the investigative elements. After a lengthy inspection, documentation related to the financial transfers of the club’s footballers was confiscated from the team.

In order to assist with the inspection, Porto did not resist the investigation and authorized the investigators to collect the pertinent evidence. “FC Porto collaborated with the team of researchers whose work was aimed at seizing documents that could be of interest to the investigation, ”the press release reads.

Without further details, Porto FC said it was willing to collaborate with the corresponding authorities. Currently the equipment is valued at 265 million euros, according to Transfermarkt. It is one of the Portuguese clubs that have a constant regularity. In the current tournament they remain as leaders of the League after the 11 games played.

How would the Porto investigation affect Jesús Tecatito Crown?

Next year will be vital for the career of the Mexican midfielder, in addition to ending his contract with Porto, he would be looking for a new team (Photo: Twitter / @ odragao1893)

It was recently said that Jesús Corona could leave the team of the Dragons Shortly before the summer transfers ended, it was speculated that the Mexican winger would reach the AC Milan or to SeviillaHowever, no change of plans was made for the footballer. Summer market closed and Tecatito stayed in Portugal.

Now with the investigation of his club, the scenario of being transferred to another team -at the end of the winter season- is complicated, as the documentation of your transfer and transfer a new team would be compromised, if the tax authorities find any irregularities.

To find fiscal irregularities in the administration of the blue and white, the Portuguese authorities could delay transfers of the players who wanted to leave the team or to the new reinforcements.

In the last Concacaf qualifiers, Corona has had a constant participation with the national team (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports)

But one advantage that the national team could take advantage of is that by 2022 he will be a free agent and would have greater opportunities to behave openly with the team that catches his attention.

Next year will be vital for the career of the Mexican midfielder, in addition to ending his contract with Porto, he would be looking for a new team. The Qatar World Cup 2022 and Tecatito could be one of those summoned by Gerardo Tata Martino to defend the colors of Tri.

On the last Concacaf playoffs, Corona has had a constant participation with the national team, so it could be considered for the 2022 World Cup.

