The Oppo Reno 7 will illuminate its huge camera module when you have new notifications

Image : Oppo

Oppo will introduce new phones, the Reno 7 series, at an event in China on November 25. The terminals had already been leaked, but one of its most interesting features appeared in an official Oppo image, which you can see above.

Abhishek Yadav He suggested on Twitter that the illuminated part of the camera module is used to notify the user that they have new notifications. In other words, Oppo would have included a notification LED on the Reno 7 Pro’s camera module as a way to take advantage of the massive rear camera bulge, already habitual on medium and high-end phones.

The idea has been celebrated on Twitter, but it’s unclear how many Oppo models will use this system or what other features it might bring. It has also been commented that if a cover is used, it would have to be transparent to let in light.

Image : evleaks

Judging from the images you have leaked evleaks, the new Oppo Reno 7 and 7 Pro will have a new design, with the screen and flat edges, and two large rear lenses, accompanied by one or two smaller lenses. The front is a 98.2% screen, it is said that AMOLED and with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

G / O Media may get a commission

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro is rumored to have a 32 MP front camera, located in a hole in the upper left corner of the screen, and a main camera with a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 sensor.

The Oppo Reno 7 series is said to go on sale in early 2022 in 8 + 256GB and 12 + 256GB memory options, with a 4500mAh battery and 65W fast charging.