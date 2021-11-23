the new from Denzel Washington and Warner

The recovery of traditional cinema will be slow, laborious and surely it will leave a good part of the rooms in its wake. Especially after the big studios began taking precautions to protect their big releases.

But despite everything, the cinema is still alive and has shown it this weekend. The movie Small details John Lee Hancock’s box office gross. In fact, it is the best theatrical debut in the midst of the pandemic.

The film, starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto is a Police thriller with an obvious connotation of psychological suspense. The combination captivated audiences and was attractive enough to convince them to attend the theaters.

The little big surprise from ‘Little details’

This is a small surprise, indicating that there may be some hopeful signs of the recovery of theatrical screening. The film has an R-Rated rating (restricted to under 17s without adult company), which makes its triumph even more interesting. If we take into account that a large part of the cinemas are still closed, that most of the distributors have serious disadvantages to reach premiere agreements, and that a similar classification makes the public offering even more limited, the achievement of Small details reaches a new dimension.

The production was released simultaneously on HBO Max, which seems to suggest that the strategy of simultaneous arrival in theaters and on television it could have slightly different results than expected. Although the earnings are not close to the box office collections of 2019 and previous years, a statistical data of how the market reacts to simultaneity can be analyzed. For now, what happened with John Lee Hancock’s film may indicate that, despite the ease of streaming, the habit of visiting the cinema could recover in the medium term.

A little mystery

Of course, Small details play with the possibility of use the complicated weeks of January to launch a thriller who has all the ballots to bring to the adult audience.

The fact of including a star of the stature of Denzel Washington in its cast makes it not just a film that tries to pay off the studio’s distribution debt, but a real premiere. It is likely that a good part of the audience has decided to visit the cinema to enjoy a film that is large – small but solid -. That also has high-rooted stars popular like Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

The rest of the box office includes the animated film The Croods: A New Era , which reached 1.8 million dollars and accumulates 43.9 since its premiere. In the third place is Wonder Woman 1984 with 1.3, which adds to its total 39.3 million.

At 4.8 million Small details In the local market, add the 2.8 collected globally include an astonishing 1.1 million in Russia, where the film has been especially popular.

Does the collection indicate that the market will recover? It is too early for such a conclusion, but it is a good time to be hopeful about it.