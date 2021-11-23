The little known facet of Paul Walker as a surfer and student of marine biology – Shows and Culture

Paul Walker’s daughter married and Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle Read more

In 2011, he indicated that “at first I thought about making a movie, paying off my loans, going back and finishing my degree. But (the work) never stopped. The passion for marine biology is still there and I still find other ways to fulfill it ”.

In February 2013, he even published a photo with the biologist’s son, Jean-Michel Cousteau.

Met the legend, Jean-Michel Cousteau. Son of my childhood idol Jaque Cousteau today Check out http://t.co/9UuWwoFppQ pic.twitter.com/kg29wblGp5 – Paul Walker (@RealPaulWalker) February 27, 2013

What’s more, he surfed the beaches of California and jiu-jitsu. As he explained on one occasion, surfing “It reassures me. It was always a kind of Zen experience for me. The ocean is so magnificent, peaceful, and breathtaking. The rest of the world disappears for me when I’m on a wave. “

Before “The Fast and the Furious,” he had small performances on Michael Landon’s “Road to Heaven” series and on the comedy “Throb.” After graduating from high school, he went to college and in her free hours she started modeling, which led him to have castings continuously.



Documentary “I Am Paul Walker”

In that way, he had several roles in novels and sitcoms, until his break in the movie “Pleasantville”, where shared the set with Tobey Maguire and Reese Witherspoon.

This was how he later came to the well-known saga with Vin Diesel

The interpreter died in 2013 as a result of a violent traffic accident, in which the vehicle he was driving caught fire, which caused his death instantly.