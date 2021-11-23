The latest distribution data confirms that Android 11 is not yet the most used version in the world

Do you know which is the most used version of Android in the world? The latest OS distribution data make it clear.

It has taken more than a year to wait, but Google has returned to update Android distribution data, which represent the market share of each Android version across the planet.

The data has been published in the Android Studio distribution statistics panel, and reflects Android 11 as the latest available version of the system, since Android 12 still has a minimum quota.

Android 10 is still the most used version

According to the latest data, Android 11 has a 24.2% market share, being the second most used version on the planet. Ahead, lies Android 10 with 26.5%, and maintains its position as the majority version.

Android 9, meanwhile, reduces its quota until 18.2%, followed by Android Oreo with 13.7%.

The rest of the versions have less than a 10% quota, being Jelly bean the least used version of all those that appear in the distribution panel, with only one 0.6% global quota.

Unfortunately, Google decided to stop updating this data on a monthly basis in October 2018, more than three years ago. The company claimed that this data was more useful for developers, and that is why it decided to start sharing it through Android Studio.

In any case, we trust that you will not have to wait another year to see the upcoming distribution data, in which, we trust, Android 12 make an appearance at last.

