The Jenesis House, Arizona’s First Black Woman-Owned Adult Community Built for Affordable Wellness – EzAnime.net

With The Jenesis House, Arizona’s First Black Woman-Owned Adult Wellness Resort and Spa, Creative Director Jenesis laforcarde is working to bring a unique experience to Prescott, Arizona.

Laforcarde’s wellness journey began during her time as a shopper for a local store called The Henna Shoppe, where she learned about crystals and their healing energies, holistic healing, sound healing, and tarot cards. He also experienced different retreats that he described as “life-changing.” But the brand’s creative director and guru also noted the lack of representation in the wellness space in Arizona.

(Courtesy of The Jenesis House)

With The Jenesis House, she hopes to create an affordable wellness experience for all and shed light on the people of color and black found in these spaces.

“I think there is nothing like this where you can be in this kind of environment created by a black woman,” Laforcarde said al Grio. “I looked into the hospitality world and less than one percent of black women own hotels, and that was really like the lightbulb.”

The 13-room retreat destination is heavily inspired by Laforcarde’s Afro-Asian background and upbringing – her grandmother is Chinese and emigrated to Jamaica. His grandfather is Trinidadian and also has a French background. Growing up in a military family, Laforcarde traveled to Europe and Asia.

“I feel like a lot of resorts just take on different cultures, not really fully representing it,” he said. “I wanted to influence my experience a lot. I was born in England, I was raised in Okinawa. [Japan]. I became a part of many different cultures. And I’m excited to infuse that because I feel like especially African cultures [are] never represented anywhere «.

She continued: “And there are so many healing therapies and different types of tea bags and ingredients that originated in Africa that I want to deliver to our guest. You can never experience so many cultures in one home.

(Courtesy of Jenesis Laforcarde)

The visitor experience will include deep immersion baths in the rooms, healing instructors, access to yoga and Pilates 24/7; meditation in the comfort of your room, on-site gardens for the farm-to-table philosophy, Nordic spa, and an all-inclusive private culinary program.

For Laforcarde it was important to make sure this is an experience that everyone can enjoy because well-being looks different for everyone.

“Well-being is anything. It could just be being in a different environment than being in nature. For example, if you don’t make crystals, that’s fine, ”he says. “But it’s so much more than something like, ‘Oh, you have to do yoga.’ Yoga may not be for you. Sometimes yoga is not for everyone. People don’t find peace in that. Maybe people just find peace and being alone and being alone in the room and just doing a solo travel retreat.

Laforcarde said he hopes visitors will experience the importance of nature, calm and silence.

“I know there are many things that we cannot control, especially today, but you can control your environment and your settings and the things that you have with you… what you are putting into your body,” he said.

Courtesy of Jenesis Laforcarde

“Are you drinking coffee or are you drinking herbal tea that fuels your body, fuels your mind? So I hope to give that look of taking care of yourself, putting yourself first as soon as you wake up and then handling everything else. Each guest will have their own optional itinerary, but it will give them a chance to try something they haven’t tried before.

Casa Jenesis is scheduled to open in late 2022 or early 2023. To stay up-to-date on the opening and purchase Casa Jenesis candles, click here.

