the iconic role of Robert Downey Jr. very different from Marvel

The year was 2008 and the world of fandom was not prepared for what was going to happen: the Marvel Cinematic Universe was going to start with the first installment of Hombre de Hierro, starring the talented Robert Downey Jr. on paper that is tailor-made for you. Tony Stark, the billionaire who escaped from the clutches of the Organization of the Ten Rings by inventing special armor, was installed as a figure in the MCU.

Little by little this Universe of characters from Marvel it grew to become the largest franchise in movie history. We have a lot to thank for that first performance of Robert Downey Jr. What Hombre de Hierro. Sure, the producers put a lot of trust in a performer who had a troubled past. Luckily, the actor’s life is on track.

An iconic role in the career of Robert Downey Jr.

If we talk about the past, there is a project in which Robert participated that required him to use his full potential as an actor but at the same time it is very different from his work in Marvel. A film based on one of the great figures of silent cinema who marked the entertainment world so much that his name became an icon. We talk about Chaplin! Yes, for those who do not remember, Robert Downey Jr. characterized him in a successful film.

The film is directed by Richard Attenborough and has a luxury cast among which we can name Geraldine Chaplin, Anthony Hopkins, Dan Aykroyd, Marisa Tomei, David Duchovny, Kevine Kline and Milla Jovovich, among others. The outstanding participation of the person responsible for bringing Tony Stark to life in the MCU earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Charlie chaplin surprised the world with techniques such as slapstick, mime and pantomime to fascinate the public especially with tapes such as The Gold Chimera, City Lights, Modern Times and the most outstanding: his criticism of Adolf Hitler entitled The great Dictator. His biography was expected to make it to Hollywood and Downey Jr. did not disappoint.

The film accurately recounts the professional and personal life of this figure of the show who broke into the world of cinema as one of its most iconic names. So much so that today we continue to remember it. The film explores the time of the formation of Charlie chaplin in the United Kingdom to moments of glory and fame in the United States, showing various passages from his personal, cinematographic and artistic life until his final exile in Switzerland. A real luxury!

