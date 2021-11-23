the history of the Capital Classical in the quarterfinals

The Águilas del América and Pumas UNAM will face each other in an instance of the Liguilla, which has already marked their antecedents. Sight.

The Eagles of America and Pumas UNAM will play a new edition of Classic Capitalino. This time it will be for the quarterfinals of the Big party of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, thanks to those of Santiago Solari were located at the top of the table of positions of the regular phase and, also, that those of Andres Lillini they beat Deportivo Toluca at Repechage.

By the way, the organization has already published the days and times of both the outward and return crossings. The first game, to be played in the University Olympic Stadium, will take place next Wednesday, November 24 at 7:00 p.m. CDMX, while the second meeting will take place on Saturday 27 at the same time in the Aztec stadium.

But it won’t be the first time the Eagles of America and Pumas UNAM they carry their Classic Capitalino to the quarterfinals of the League of the MX League. In fact, the file reflects three antecedents. The closest was by the Closing Tournament 2018. The Cream blue it was awarded the pass to the semifinal thanks to a 4 to 1 away and a 2 to 1 at home.

And further back, it took place by the 2014 Apertura Tournament, which was 1 to 0 in University City for the host and 1 to 0 also in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula for the Millonets (who advanced for having registered better placement in the regular phase), and for the Closing Tournament 2013 with another two wins 1 to 0 and 2 to 1.

