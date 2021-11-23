The gift that Mourinho promised to Felix Afena-Gyan if he scored with Roma

The best you will see today! Felix Afena-Gyan is one of the young promises of Roma and has shown great capabilities under the command of Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese strategist already considers him a full-time player for the first team and even takes their relationship a little further.

The 2-0 victory that the ‘Loba’ got against Genoa It was a direct result of the talent of the 18-year-old forward and his double. International spotlights turned to him and his story, but the best part of his weekend would come on Monday with DT.

Mourinho’s promise and gift to Felix Afena-Gyan 😎

The match took place at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium and remained tied until the final stretch. ‘The Special One’ sent Afena-Gyan onto the field at minute 74 hoping to break zero … and so it was. 16 minutes was more than enough

At the end of the match against Genoa, Mourinho himself revealed the agreement he made with Felix Afena-Gyan: “I promised him some 800 euro shoes if he scored a goalHe explained. To his good or bad luck, the Ghanaian attacker scored not just one, but two goals to keep the Rome in European positions.

Once the goals fell, the fans realized that the youth ran to celebrate with ‘Mou‘. And what seemed like an act of union between the two, turned out to be a reminder so that the helmsman would not forget his promise: “He ran to tell me not to forget. Tomorrow morning, the first thing I’ll do is buy her those tennis shoes“, He affirmed on Sunday, November 21 at night.

So before anything else, Jose Mourinho took advantage of the morning of Monday 22 to go shopping and settle accounts with Felix Afena-Gyan. Hours later, social networks were filled with the video in which they both hug each other again and it was time to open the tennis shoes (with a dance included), which by the way cost approximately 18,890 Mexican pesos.

With a dedication to his mother, Afena-Gyan became the youngest player to score two or more times in the same game of the 5 most important leagues in Europe in the 2021/22 season. It is also the first Ghanaian to score for Roma in Serie A.

And in case you missed the game, here we leave you the winning double of Afena-Gyan that allowed him to release: