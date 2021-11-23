The fight between Britney and Christina Aguilera, in which Lady Gaga got | THE UNIVERSAL

The artists Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears starred in a controversy on the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards, when the former, who had not attended the event for two decades, was asked if she had had any communication with the pop princess after winning the trial for her custody and if they intended to celebrate, to which she replied: “no, we will not do this tonight, sorry”, although, as she continued walking, she added: “I am happy for her.” (Read here: “It’s the best day of my life,” says Britney Spears after the end of her guardianship) For her part, Spears took Aguilera’s silence as a sign of complicity and from her social networks criticized her attitude saying: “I love and adore everyone who has supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, that is equivalent to lie. Why is 13 years in a corrupt system of abuse a difficult topic for people to talk about? I’m the one who went through it! All the people who raised their voices for me and supported me … Thank you! I matter ”.

Gaga involved Likewise, the pop princess took the opportunity to thank, also from her social networks, Lady Gaga for her words, and shared a small video fragment in which Gaga spoke with Entertainment Tonight: “The way she was treated (Britney) in this business it was really wrong, and the way women are treated in the music industry is something I wish would change. I believe that she will forever be an inspiration to women ”.

Gaga was quick to respond to Spears from her own Instagram account with a selfie and the message “I love you. Live your best life. I prayed that the legal system would treat you like a person. Now you have forever changed the course of women in this industry. You defended yourself and you were very brave. Thanks”. The Pokerface singer had already told Variety a few days ago that she would love to do a collaboration with Britney Spears and that her favorite song was Oops … I Did it Again. He had already shown his support The 2001 winner for best female pop album for My Reflection had already shown her support for Britney on June 28, months before the release, with a thread from her official Twitter account.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 – Christina Aguilera (@xtina)

June 29, 2021