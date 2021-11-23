The false military doctor who lied even in his age | Spain

The Gómez Ulla Central Defense Hospital in Madrid, where the alleged military doctor was detained. JESÚS HELLÍN EUROPA PRESS

In the documentation of the medical lieutenant EDVC, neither the date of birth was true, according to the order of the Territorial Military Robe Court number 11 that has processed him for disloyalty. In his DNI he appeared as born in 1983, when he did it in 1987. His real age did not match the date on which he supposedly graduated in Nursing from the University of Cádiz, in 2006, when he was only 19 years old. With the supposed nursing degree in his pocket, in May 2007 he enrolled in the Official College of Nursing of Madrid and practiced this profession at the Infanta Sofía Hospital between September 2009 and October 2011. EDVC remained as a member until October 2017 .

However, by this last date, his career in the health field had already taken a leap. The alleged nurse moved to the UK on an undetermined date. There, after presenting a supposedly false personal academic certification from the Complutense University of Madrid, he was authorized to practice medicine and has been registered since 2014, as a temporary resident doctor, in the General Medical Council, the public body that maintains the official registry of doctors. in the United Kingdom.

Back in Spain, in 2017, to work as a doctor, he did not present his presumed degree from the Complutense University, whose authenticity would have been easy to verify, but a degree, supposedly false, from the English University of East Anglia, in Norwich. It stated as “academic achievement achieved” by EDVC a bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery.

The Ministry of Health approved the British title and, in application of directive 2005/36 / CE, issued on September 26, 2014 the certificate of professional recognition that enabled him to practice as a physician in Spain. Between May and August 2017, he acted as a first-year Internal Resident Physician (MIR) studying Family and Community Medicine at the Hospital de Guadalajara. On May 5 of that year he joined the Guadalajara Medical Association.

Not happy with that, on May 31, 2017 he submitted his application in the selection process to be a military doctor. On September 18, he was admitted as a student of military education training in the fundamental specialty of Medicine, in the form of entry with a previous degree, after providing the title that he had supposedly obtained in East Anglia.

After completing his training as a career military officer on the officer scale, he began to work as a medical lieutenant in the Zaragoza Logistics Support Group (AALOG 41) on July 26, 2018. He was even assigned to the area of ​​operations with the military contingent in Iraq from August 21 to November 25, 2019. And he continued his training period as a military doctor in the specialty of Anesthesiology and Resuscitation from June 1, 2020.

In July of this year, EDVC was studying these studies at the Central Defense Hospital (the Gómez Ulla Hospital, in the Madrid neighborhood of Carabanchel) when he was detained by the Civil Guard. The indictment issued by Judge Patricia Moncada does not explain how the suspicions about his false title arose, but it does explain that the Civil Guard unit attached to the Military Jurisdiction presented a report explaining that the lieutenant had used a false medical degree to access the Military Health Corps and that, at least since July 1, 2018, he had been practicing as a doctor.

The Complutense University certified that it was not aware that he had obtained a Medicine degree and that he only enrolled in the first year in the 2008-2009 academic year, passing only the free configuration subject “Health in Security and Defense”. The title of Medicine Bachelor and Bachelor of Surgery from the English University of East Anglia, where he would never have studied, would also be false. And at the University of Cádiz there is no evidence of his supposed nursing degree either.

The judge accuses him of a crime of disloyalty, which the Military Penal Code punishes with six months to four years in prison and loss of employment, and has asked to be informed about the competent jurisdiction to investigate the alleged crimes of intrusion and falsification of documents. , which he would have committed when he worked in the Guadalajara hospital. He has also withdrawn his passport and his weapon and suspended him from his duties, so that he can no longer practice as a military doctor.