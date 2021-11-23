the drama series inspired by ‘The Prince of Rap’, produced by Will Smith reveals his first video

A year ago we told you that ‘The Prince of rap‘could return, but in a very different way, by means of a drama series Created by Morgan Cooper, produced by Will Smith. We finally have your first sneak peek.

The first video shows us the actor Jabari Banks, protagonist of the series with the classic Jordan sneakers that are a clear tribute to the series. Producing the series are Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith with their Westbrook Studios production company and Universal Television.

The series will be exclusive to Peacock in the United States And so far it already has two confirmed seasons, the first will be released sometime in 2022.

The plot of the series is set in the current United States, the difference is that it will no longer be a comedy, the approach will be totally dramatic, where we will know the story of Will from West Philadelphia, to the mansions of Bel-Air.

Executive Producers TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson highlighted the depth of the characters:

We’ve stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series: Will’s life is turned upside down after he’s forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with his locked mansions and wealth, yet our newest series brings Will and brings the family to the m undo as we know it now. It has been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you introduce them to the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of many of our upbringings, linked to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on television, so it is important for us to respect their legacy “

Some Peacock series have official distribution in Mexico on platforms such as Paramount + or StarzPlay, so the probability of seeing the series in our country is great.