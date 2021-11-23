The curious Johnny Depp movie that was “kidnapped”

Johnny depp presented this Sunday the film “City of Lies“(” City of Lies “), which narrates the investigation into the death of rapper Notorious BIG, a work that was” kidnapped for several years, “according to the American actor.

The tape was presented at the american film festival of Deauville, in western France.

“I am very honored to be invited and to defend this film, kidnapped for three years (…) For three years the film was dead, we have recovered it,” said the actor in French a bit insecure, about the difficulties to broadcast the film.

The feature film produced in 2018 has not found a distributor for its screening in theaters.

What is “City of Lies” about?

“City of Lies” transports the viewer to the 1990s when two great rappers were shot dead, Tupac and Notorious BIG, against the background of the musical rivalry between the east and west coasts of the United States.

The inspector Russell Poole, interpreted by Depp, takes up the case of the death of Notorious BIG 20 years later at the request of an alcoholic journalist, played by Forest Whitaker.









Mixing fiction with archival footage, the film depicts a shoddy investigation by the LAPD, a corrupt and gang-infiltrated force like that of powerful rap producer Suge Knight.

The film made by Brad Furman poses more doubts than answers about the circumstances of the two deaths, whose perpetrators were never found.

The 47th edition of the Deauville American Film Festival opened on September 3.

“City of Lies” was presented out of competition.

