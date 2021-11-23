The combinations that get Barcelona to the knockout stages of the Champions League

After failing to win at home against Benfica, Barcelona de Xavi Hernandez missed the opportunity to secure his place in the round of 16 of the UEFA champions league, due to this panorama, in ESPN Digital We present you the combinations that could put or leave out the culé team of this edition.

Access to the round of 16

On the last day of the group stage, Barcelona will have to prevail and end the undefeated Bayern Munich for direct access no matter what the user does Benfica before him Dynamo Kiev, thus reaching ten units establishing itself in second place.

Another option to advance would be to equalize against him Bayern Munich to reach eight units and that the Benfica only draw or lose, maintaining a greater margin of points, which would ensure second place in Group E.

Even losing the match to him Bayern Munich there is life for the culés, yes he Benfica can not beat the Dynamo Kiev, the Barcelona he could secure his move to the next round by settling in second place with seven points. Second place is the only option for the Catalans after Bayern Munich stole in the group with 15 points.

Out in the group stage

So that the Barcelona say goodbye in the group stage of the UEFA champions league a defeat would have to be recorded against him Bayern Munich on the last date and that the Benfica get a victory against him Dynamo of Kiev.





Another negative scenario for the Blaugrana team would be that they obtain a draw against him Bayern Munich and that Benfica the Dynamo Kiev reaching eight units and displacing the Barcelona to third place.

Even if the Barcelona equals before Bayern Munich and the Benfica defeat the Dynamo for a result greater than two goals, the Spanish team would be out of competition due to the difference in scores.

In any of these negative combinations, the Catalan team will have to play the UEFA Europa League, since it would be in the third place of Group E.