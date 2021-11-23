The CEO of Illumination defended the choice of Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario for the animated film about the Nintendo character.

Since it was announced that Chris pratt will be in charge of interpreting Mario In the new animated film of the beloved Nintendo character, there have been few fans who have claimed or looked at with suspicion the choice of the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy for that role. But although claims abound on social media against Pratt’s casting, Illumination would agree with his decision.

In fact, in an informal conversation on the TooFab portal, the CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri, defended the choice of Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario for the new movie that the studio My favorite villain is developing with Nintendo.

In particular, Meledandri was consulted regarding the doubts that the choice of Pratt as the iconic plumber could generate considering that the actor who plays Star-Lord in the MCU was also chosen to portray Garfield in a new film and obviously both characters are very different.

“All I can tell you is that the voice he’s doing for us, and Mario, is phenomenal,” Meledandri said. “Yeah, I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Although several of the claims against the choice of Pratt as Mario have to do with attitudes and postures of the actor, there are also criticisms because Mario is considered an Italian character and the actor of Jurassic world he is American. Nonetheless, Meledandri pointed out that that wouldn’t be a problem as they would have a wink about it with Luigi.

“Well, as an Italian-American, I get it.”Meledandri said when asked about those criticisms. “You know, I understand the comments. Charlie Day, who plays Luigi, actually comes from Italian heritage. Yes, so that is our recognition ”.

In that sense, regarding Mario’s famous accent, Meledandri assured that it will be something that will be covered in the film although apparently the actor’s interpretation will not put a great accent on the famous “It’s a-me, Mario”.

“That is not the tenor of the performance throughout the film,” the executive sentenced.

In addition to Pratt as the title character, Illumination’s Mario movie will feature Ana Taylor Joy as Princess Peach and Jack Black as Bowser, among others. Currently the premiere of this film is set for December 2022.