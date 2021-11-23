the best quality price phones on offer today

With the barrage of offers and sales that this Black Friday 2021 has brought, it is quite easy to miss the discounts of specific brands. That’s why we gather for you the best Xiaomi phones on offer and that you can buy discounted while there are still stocks. You must hurry, they are exhausted.

Xiaomi phones of accessible range, high-end and even phones premium with a very low price: take advantage of Xiaomi discounts for Black Friday 2021. If you were waiting to change your smartphone now is the best moment.

Xiaomi phones on offer for less than 200 euros

POCO X3 Pro . Scandal sale on the POCO X3 Pro: you have the 6/128 GB model at 179.99 euros on eBay; with the 8/56 GB version at 199.99 euros. In both cases it is the POCO X3 Pro, they include a 6.67-inch screen, Snapdragon 860 processor, 5,160 mAh battery and quad rear camera.

. Scandal sale on the POCO X3 Pro: you have the 6/128 GB model at 179.99 euros on eBay; with the 8/56 GB version at 199.99 euros. In both cases it is the POCO X3 Pro, they include a 6.67-inch screen, Snapdragon 860 processor, 5,160 mAh battery and quad rear camera. Xiaomi Redmi 10. Good price for one of Xiaomi’s most accessible mobiles: you have the Redmi 10 on eBay for 149.99 euros with its global ROM. It is the 4/128 GB version (the most complete), includes a 6.5-inch screen, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, quad rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Smartphone, 4GB RAM 128GB ROM Phone, 6.5 “FHD + DotDisplay Screen

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S. Excellent price on eBay for the global version of this phone: it can be yours for 191.2 euros if you apply the coupon “BLACKELEC”. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S includes 6/128 GB, 6.43-inch screen, MediaTek Helio G95 processor, quad rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi phones on offer between 200 and 450 euros

LITTLE F3 . One of our main recommendations for this Black Friday: the POCO F3 is in the Xiaomi store at only 279.99 euros and on Amazon at 279 euros (only in black). It includes a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 8/128 GB, Snapdragon 870, 4,520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge and triple rear camera.

. One of our main recommendations for this Black Friday: the POCO F3 is in the Xiaomi store at only 279.99 euros and on Amazon at 279 euros (only in black). It includes a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, 8/128 GB, Snapdragon 870, 4,520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge and triple rear camera. ‌Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE. One of the latest additions to Xiaomi’s loose catalog is at a great price for Black Friday: you have the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE at 289.42 euros on Amazon (and cheaper on AliExpress with the coupon “BFLITE45”: 251.77 euros). This mobile offers a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED screen, includes 6/128 GB, Snapdragon 778G, has a 4,250 mAh battery and triple rear camera.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE – Smartphone with 6.55 ”DotDisplay AMOLED FHD + 90 Hz Screen, 6 + 128GB, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, 64MP + 8MP + 5MP Triple Camera, 4250mAh Bat, Truffle Black (ES / PT Version)

‌Xiaomi 11T. Good price for one of the latest mobiles of the brand: you have the Xiaomi 11T for 449.99 euros on Amazon. It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888, 8/128 GB and triple rear camera with 108 megapixel main sensor.

Xiaomi phones on offer for more than 450 euros

‌Xiaomi Mi 11i. Great price on eBay for the Spanish 8/256 GB model: you can buy the Xiaomi Mi 11i for 499.95 euros. In exchange you get a Snapdragon 888, 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, triple rear camera with 108 megapixel main sensor and 4,520 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 11i Cosmic Black 8GB RAM 256GB ROM

‌Xiaomi Mi 11. Reduced price for Black Friday for one of the best mobile phones of the brand: the Xiaomi Mi 11 of 8/256 GB is at 649 euros in Tuimeilibre. It is a mobile with Snapdragon 888, 6.81-inch AMOLED screen, triple rear camera with 108 megapixel sensor and 4,600 mAh battery with 55 W fast charge.

More offers

You still don’t have Disney + and want to try it with a super offer? Then take advantage and subscribe to the first month for only 1.99 euros: you will have access to its entire catalog and without limitations during that first month. It is valid for users 18 years of age and older without an active Disney + subscription. Savings compared to the current price of a monthly subscription of 8.99 euros. It will be automatically renewed at the monthly price at that time, unless canceled.

Save 75% on Disney + Monthly Subscription

You can get HBO Max at half price for life if you sign up for the offer and subscribe with a new profile: its price is 4.49 euros / month.

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains on Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.



Note: some of the links published here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

