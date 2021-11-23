The 19 best series of 2021 that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

‘The Underground Railroad’The dreamy, luscious and almost exhausting 10-part adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is not a series that can be watched in one binge. Many of the episodes are over an hour long, and the series doesn’t have as much momentum as increasing gravity, a deepening air of tragedy. We are in the pre-war south, on a cotton plantation in Georgia, where Cora (Thuso Mbedu) and Caesar (Aaron Pierre) escape the hellish bargain and flee by rail – in this case, an actual subway train. and rickety with escape hatches on the way north. Whitehead’s magical-realistic conception is very well represented on screen, and the performances are powerful. Mbedu – a newcomer from South Africa who auditioned for the role – has a difficult task, carrying a nearly wordless load of trauma, but she is stunning, charmingly youthful one moment, and time haunted the next. . Joel Edgerton is more expressive, and terrifying, as Ridgway, a slave hunter, and his partner, played by Chase Dillon, is the young protagonist of the series. Jenkins’ narration, as Cora moves from one state to another, may not be fast, yet the series is infused with unforgettable images: luminous landscapes, nightmare paintings. ‘The Underground Railroad’ It is not easy to see, but it is indelible. —TA

‘The White Lotus’

Jennifer Coolidge on HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’. Photograph: Mario Perez / HBO

A decade ago, with Enlightened, Mike White discerned that the path to transcendence is often paved with materialistic amusements. In his new series, ‘The White Lotus’, a ship laden with drifting souls clings to a firmer bond with their lavish lives as it sails to a lavish Hawaiian resort. Even in paradise, these guests – played by a fantastic cast that includes Connie Britton as a tough corporate executive, Sydney Sweeney as her disgruntled daughter, and Jennifer Coolidge as a tearful solo traveler – continue to stumble over their own intentions, as staff at this tiki torch-lit shelter rush to collect them. Staff’s own weaknesses and weaknesses, in turn, make it clear that the path to higher ground is tough and winding, regardless of where you start.-CS

