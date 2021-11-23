One of the most important decisions a person can make is buy a house since it implies many things, among them having the responsibility of complying with the payments to be able to maintain it and above all, having a heritage that will last a lifetime.

The options to buy a home are several, if as a worker you contribute to the IMSS or ISSSTE then you are registered with the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) or the Fovissste. But if this is not the case in your case, we give you other options that will help you buy a house.

Ten options to buy a house if you do not quote to Infonavit. Photo: Freepik



10 options to buy a house

1. Sofom: The name comes from Multiple Purpose Financial Societies and this is a good option for people who do not have a good credit history or who do not have income that can be verified, which requests a traditional bank to grant a loan.

The Sofom have a part that deals with mortgage loans, which seek to provide an alternative to people who do not have Infonavit or Fovissste to buy a house.

2. Sofoles: They are the Limited Purpose Financial Companies, which have the function of providing credits without the need for the person to verify their income, but the disadvantage is that the interest rate is high.

3. Self-financing: these schemes work by means of deposits, the person has to deposit a certain amount during a period of time that is taken as proof, around 18 months.

This is done to verify that you have the ability to pay for a long period of time, the amount that accumulates during the 18 months is later used to put down a house.

4. Hybrid: This group is made up of finance companies that are more flexible than traditional banks and Infonavit and Fovissste. For example, one of them could be Yave.mx., which “operates like a weirdo that is more flexible, but not as expensive as these other options,” according to its own description.

We suggest you read: Can you be seized for living with people who owe the bank?

5. Federal Mortgage Company: This type of society also offers credits so that a person can buy his house, part of his offer includes financing for assisted self-production or for small projects, micro financing of housing; financing to remodel a rental home and to purchase a home.

6. Conavi: Another option is the National Housing Commission, which grants mortgage loans and subsidies. One of the conditions is that the person has savings, through a housing subaccount, in addition to additional savings so that they can subsidize. In addition, they ask to have income less than or equal to 11,000 pesos and apply for properties with a cost less than 444,083 pesos.

7. Habitat Mexico: It is a non-profit civil society, which promotes mortgage loans.

We suggest you read: Certificate of Tradition and Freedom: what it is and how you can get it

8. Construction companies: This is another option that can help you acquire a home, since some construction companies grant loans directly, with an interest rate that can compete with other products on the market.

9. Banking programs: Some banking institutions, such as BBVA and Santander, have programs that, after conducting a socioeconomic study on the person, can grant a mortgage loan.

10. Government programs: Finally, there are government programs, whether federal or local, which are focused on a specific sector of the population and the requirements depend on each case.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Credits section.