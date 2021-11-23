Telos 2021 Forum. A journey through the human brain with Rodrigo Quian Quiroga

In this new online meeting of the ‘TELOS 2021 Forum’, the neuroscientist accompanies us Rodrigo Quian Quiroga, director of the Center for Systems Neuroscience at the University of Leicester, who rose to world fame for discovering the “Jennifer Aniston neuron”, individual neurons that act as a bridge between perception and memory formation.

The meeting will be a dialogue with the director of the Telos Magazine, Juan Manuel Zafra, around that great unknown, the human brain. In his work ‘Borges y la memoria’, Quiroga says if the human brain contains 86 billion neurons: where will our memories be stored? Is there a specific area that holds what makes us who we are? R. Quian Quiroga plays to avoid the question of the location of memory by going to literary characters such as Funes, and to real people with prodigious minds, such as Salomón Shereshevsky or the famous patient HM, among others.

In this edition of ‘TELOS Forum ”, the festival of ideas promoted by Fundación Telefónica within the framework of the TELOS magazine project, and under the title ‘Remember the future’, two main axes are addressed: commitment to reflection and the will to anticipate, through conversations that will address the main social, cultural, technological and scientific issues of today’s world. Some meetings in which we will reflect on how we have told each other the history so far and, above all, in what are the future scenarios whom we are going to face. Check all the Forum programming here.

This meeting will be held in English with simultaneous translation into Spanish, it can be followed in open streaming on our website and on networks with the hashtag # ForoTELOS2021.

Later, it can be enjoyed in ourmedia libraryand also howpodcaston the main platforms.