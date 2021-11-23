Tale of two pianos

November 20 is always memorable to me. This weekend’s was no different and, among other things, I went to see The Power of the Dog, the new film by the great New Zealand director – and one of the seven women who have been nominated for an Oscar as director – Jane Campion. He already knew his films El Piano (1993); and Bright Star (2009), in which the beautiful story between the English poet John Keats and Fanny Brawne is told. Just as an outline, reading Keats is something formidable, especially his “Ode to a nightingale” and his “Ode to a Greek urn”, which is with this last poem that I think I finally understood something about classical Greek art. The detail is in reading several translations, because although Cortázar himself has translated it, it is necessary to take up more than one version into Spanish so that its verses resonate with power. Well the Power of the Dog movie is great, brilliant in its photography and the music is surreal too. I didn’t understand it much because the lovely woman I was with wanted some crepes and we entered the show late, but I will return to that film in due course. There were six of us in the room and at the end, as in the children’s game, there were only three left; It is a somewhat heavy film for audiences that are sometimes not very receptive, such as the local one. As a feature film it is highly recommended, something strong for its treatment of repressed sexuality and, of power, I would have decided to change Benedict Cumberbatch, for Daniel Day-Lewis and Jesse Plemons, for Philiph Seymour Hoffman, but those are dreams of one, the reality is another, reality is the shooting on Sunday that did not let me sleep. Oh, I’d trade Kirsten Dunst for Emily Blunt too. The Kodi Smit-McPhee was the ideal fit for that role. The story is a ‘chess’ of toxic relationships that is cleverly developed by its protagonists, it is a film with elegant details that give the keys to the story and all this in a very rural environment in the Montana of the 1920’s.

There was a scene in the first third of the film, which reminded me of the story that a wonderful person shared with me about how he came to dedicate his life to music. In the movie, Kirsten Dunst is given a black long-grand piano (the director loves pianos in her movies) and in real life, well, the story was this: There was a boy in the Bronx, New York, who started his musical life very young. He was born in 1948 and his grandfather, -emigrated as a young man from an overwhelming tsarist Russia for the Jews-, had been successful in business in America, always with the dream of music and that his grandson would be a violinist. This is where the boy’s mother came into play, who decided that a piano would be a precious piece of furniture for the living room of the apartment, so a new Baldwin Acrosonic piano was brought into the home and the boy began his classes. New York winters later, the older boy continued at Juilliard School, where his best memory was waiting for Itzhak Perlman to share the elevator. The nightmares that came to live in the classes were compensated, in counterpoint, with the games of his beloved Mets, from New York. He also trained at New York University. Time and his admiration for Mexican operatic voices led an adult child to spend thirteen years of his life in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where he was the founder of the Monterrey Metropolitan Opera, as well as the musical director of the Pro Cultura organization. The seas of time brought him to Culiacán, around 2003, where he was the founding director of the Sinaloa Opera Company. Here, in our entity, his work was decisive for the development of the genre in the region, since he trained both young people and first-rate artists. It came to give edge and filigree to the beautiful song of Sinaloa. He managed, in the words of his students, to make someone who would have never dreamed that he could sing sing, and he gave a boost to the art of singing in the region that has continued to this day. That child lived until just past sixty, when he died of a heart problem. His name was Eric Preston Steinman.

During those four years that he dedicated to Sinaloa, Maestro Steinman also did a fantastic job of dissemination and dissemination of opera in Culiacán and the state. Not only did he explain each aria before being sung in the opera themed evenings at the Masin (Sinaloa Art Museum), he also took the opera out of its four walls and even took the Opera Choir to open the opening of the season of Beis Bol, in a game between Tomateros and Venados. He also taught singing at the Chapultepec College. Just now when writing all this, to encourage memory, I listen to one of the discs (cd’s) that were recorded from those evenings of opera at the Masin. I see the truth of the teacher’s ear when he told me how much the voice of the Navolatense tenor José Manuel Chú would grow. Maestro Steinman loved, in addition to Chú’s voice, how with three pages of music it was possible to achieve a statement of extraordinary artistic talent. I also remember the 2004 Christmas Gala Concert, when culture that the state itself educated and produced was brought to the esplanade of the Government Palace and not events that were very millionaire costly to the treasury that our new ex-governor did not even deign to attend; these were times with maestro Gordon Campbell conducting the Ossla, and Maestro Steinman the choir. We will see what guideline Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya gives to Juan Salvador Avilés; For now, the latter is reproducing in the Sinaloan Institute of Culture something of the Steinman years, and that is that the ISIC is an institution directed by cadres with a PRI trajectory. It worked then, but, and why is this done today? What, in this way, can be truly transformed in the cultural policy of Sinaloa?

Many times societies forget their foundations and look only from the ground to the sky, but when I saw that scene from the movie The Power of the Dog, I remembered how this November is one more year after the departure of Eric Preston Steinman, and I remembered how much that he gave to Sinaloa, without owing anything to his society. He passed away on November 5, ten years ago today. I thank you for many talks, having been your page changer a few times and all the readings that you recommended. Here is a bit of the much gratitude that teacher Eric Steinman deserves from Sinaloa, a memory.