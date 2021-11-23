Sylvester Stallone confirmed his participation in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ | Famous

Sylvester Stallone, famous for his role as Rocky Balboa, Rambo and recently King Shark in ‘Suicide Squad’, is already preparing his next film, but now in the Marvel universe.
After weeks of rumors, it was the actor himself who confirmed his return to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, which is already in its third installment.
With a photo published on his Instagram account, which was deleted after a while, Stallone revealed the new suit that he will wear in his role as Stakar Ogord, leader of the Ravengers.
The new outfit is dark blue with gold accents, with insignia of his mercenary team on the sides.
In the movie, Stakar exiled Yondu, the protagonist’s adoptive father, due to his involvement in child trafficking for the villain Ego.
To the surprise of fans, Stakar appeared in the post-credits scene of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’, where he was seen reuniting with his former teammates, with whom, apparently, he will go on an adventure to steal a valuable object. That plot could be picked up for the new movie.
The planning and production of the third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ is taking longer compared to its predecessors, due to a conflict that Disney had with James Gunn, caused by some old posts on his Twitter account with offensive messages, which culminated in his dismissal.
After that issue, Gunn was hired by DC for the ‘Suicide Squad’ reboot.
After their adventure in the DC universe, Gunn reunited Chris Praytt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and the rest of the team for a new adventure of Star Lord and his friends.
Sylvester Stallone’s return to Marvel
The ‘Rambo’ star shared not only a picture of his new suit, but also a bit of his work on the set.
In a video, Stallone showed how Marvel Studios captures the faces and expressions of its actors through a special system made up of several cameras.
The images obtained are stored and digitized, so that they are available when the post-production department requires it.
“For those interested in what goes on behind the scenes at the movies. There is only a small part here, ”Stallone commented in his post.
In addition to showing that small part of a movie recording, the 75-year-old actor once again confirmed his participation in the new Marvel movie.