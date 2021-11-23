Suzuki S-Cross 2023 uncovered in ‘renders’: with nothing to hide

Based on the revealing spy photos of the new generation Suzuki S-Cross, in Russia they created these images that anticipate the new SUV.

On Thursday of this week the third generation of the Suzuki s-cross, also called SX4 in some markets, a model that militates in the subcompact SUV segment, below the Vitara. His appearance was a closely guarded secret, until last week spy photos appeared of the vehicle already on babysitting vehicles, prior to their distribution.

Without the slightest camouflage, the new model of the Japanese became known. With this input, our friends from Kolesa in Russia they created these ‘renders’ that show the car in its final version, with all its details. And they do it with such perfection that they look like official images.

Thus, the most characteristic features that the new Suzuki S-Cross 2023 will have can be better seen. Among them, the new oversized front grill with horizontal chrome strip, the Full LED headlights, two-tone diamond wheels, new format bumpers and a high waistline on the sides.

Evolution more than revolution

Although on the sides the new model will be very similar to the previous one, the front and rear will be completely different. In addition to the unprecedented format of the front, back it will have sharper and bigger lights, joined by a light line in the center of which is the brand’s logo. On the other hand, it will be larger than the current S-Cross, guaranteeing a more spacious cabin.

No interior images are yet known, but it is known that the new S-Cross will have major cabin improvements. Finishes, equipment and technological endowment will be reinforced, including now high quality materials, new instrument panel and new multimedia system, with more connectivity options.

Another novelty will be the incorporation of a complete package of ADAS assists, which will encompass systems such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert and autonomous emergency braking.

On a mechanical level, the Suzuki S-Cross 2023 is expected to incorporate the engine 1.4-liter Turbo BoosterJet, with system 48V micro-hybrid, at least in the European market. Other international markets could keep the 1.5-liter, 103-hp, 138-Nm of torque K15B engine.

East November 25 It will be the world premiere of the new Suzuki model, whose arrival in Latin America could take place in the second semester of next year.

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla. Sources: Kolesa, Gadiwaaadi.

