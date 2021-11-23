STRENGTHENS WELL-BEING STATE GOVERNMENT OF SOUTH CALIFORNIANS, ON THE ISSUE OF HEALTH

When attending as a guest at the closing of the 15th Ordinary Congress of the Union of Social Security Workers, Governor Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío reiterated his willingness to reach agreements with union groups to strengthen the well-being of South Californians, especially in what refers to health care.

In the company of the national leader Arturo Olivares Cerda and the sectional leader Juan Felipe Rivera Cota, as well as the state delegate of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) José Luis Ahuja Navarro, the South Californian president said that his administration will always be willing to achieve alliances with a union that is working responsibly.

In that sense, he added, three agreements were established: the first is respect for union autonomy; second, join the effort to improve its sports facilities and the third, that the IMSS Bienestar program reaches Baja California Sur, so that common cause will be made for the President of the Republic to determine that the entity is favored, “he said.

When closing the work of the XV Ordinary Congress of the Union of Social Security Workers, in which representatives from all over the country participate, and inaugurating the facilities of the sports unit of the Social Security union, Castro Cosío made a public recognition to the workers of this institution, and the entire health sector, for the professionalism shown during the emergency generated by covid-19.

He also reiterated his interest in supporting the effort of section XXXI to have a sports unit that allows recreation and physical activation not only for union members, but also for a significant number of families residing in the south of the city.

“The least we can do is this effort, and with the support of the National Committee, we have a sports unit for the benefit of all,” he said.

