Strengthen the well-being of South Californians in terms of health

When attending as a guest to the closing of the fifteenth Ordinary Congress of the Union of Social Security Workers, Governor Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío reiterated his willingness to reach agreements with union groups to strengthen the well-being of South Californians, especially with regard to health care.

In the company of the national leader Arturo Olivares Cerda and the sectional leader Juan Felipe Rivera Cota, as well as the state delegate of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) Jose Luis Ahuja Navarro, the South Californian president said that his administration will always be willing to achieve alliances with a union that is working responsibly.

In this sense, he added, three agreements were established: the first is respect for union autonomy; second, join the effort to improve its sports facilities and third, that the program IMSS Wellbeing reaches Baja California Sur, so common cause will be made for the President of the Republic to determine that the entity is favored, “he said.

When closing the works of the XV Ordinary Congress of the Union of Social Security Workers, where representations from all over the country participate, and to inaugurate the facilities of the sports unit of the union of the Social Security, Castro Cosío made a public recognition to the workers of this institution, and of the entire health sector, for the professionalism shown during the emergency generated by the covid-19.

He also reiterated his interest in supporting the effort of section XXXI to have a sports unit that allows recreation and physical activation not only for union members, but also for a significant number of families residing in the south of the city.