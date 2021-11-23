Some Xbox fans are getting these 20th anniversary gifts from Microsoft

If you’ve been a member of the Xbox family for a while, you know that sometimes there are people who have criticized the fact that Microsoft sends lots of gifts to influencers and rarely does it with its more “anonymous” players, well, this time It is different. If you have an Xbox, you may find a surprise in your email.

VGC has highlighted that some members of the “Xbox FanFest” program have received a package called “Xbox 20 Years Souvenir Kit”. This would include the limited edition Halo: Infinite controller, 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a crystal with a custom engraving. That if, at the moment it seems that only in the United States.

Xbox Random Gamer Gifts

As I mentioned, these gifts have been sent completely randomly for members of the “Xbox FanFest”, whose program is made to access Xbox events, promotions and other online experiences.

It is always nice for a brand to take care of its fans, male and female players in this case with kits as special as this one. Not all of us will be able to boast of such select objects, we could admit that we may have some healthy envy, 20 years are not fulfilled every day!

If you want to take a look at this wonderful pack, here are the tweets of some of the lucky ones.

I got a package today that turned out to be an Xbox keepsake kit! I feel so lucky to be selected to receive a year of @XboxGamePass, the beautiful @Halo Infinite LE controller and a 20 Years of Xbox crystal engraved with my gamertag! Thanks @Xbox 😭 #giftfromXbox #XboxFanFest pic.twitter.com/5a5zLFstmR – Uzumitchy (@MitchyDowner) November 23, 2021

I’m in total disbelief. I got an amazing package from #xboxfanfest! What a beautiful #giftfromxbox! I teared up and reminisced the days of old and ironically I’m playing Halo CE, my first xbox game. @aarongreenberg @ XboxP3 @majornelson @Xbox you have a fan for life. Thank you 🥲 pic.twitter.com/3gxY7ldfkI – Chris Weaver (@chrisbweaver) November 21, 2021

It is possible that the promotion will expand to other territories, although with the track record Microsoft has for these things I highly doubt it. However, if this happens we would like to know if you have been one of the lucky ones.