Sofía Vergara celebrated her 6 years of marriage remembering some of the best moments | Trends

Sofía Vergara and fellow actor Joe Manganiello have captivated since 2014 when they began their love story and showed that they were made for each other, in 2015 the couple married in the state of Florida and have become one of the most beloved couples in social networks, because the actress of ‘Modern Family’ He marked more than one generation from different parts of the world and his life produces interest in his fans.

The Colombian decided to post a reel of images accompanied by the message “happy anniversary, my love. 6 years, for many more, I love you ”. Three photos and a video are part of the gallery that Vergara shared to remember the day of her marriage, where she wore a long dress that pronounced her curves, a variety of jewels that attracted attention and a red lipstick that highlighted her smile.

The wedding cake has attracted attention in the more than 23 million followers on Instagram and the video in which the couple dance to the song of Jorge Celedon ‘Parranda en el cafetal’, a very Colombian touch for the actress’s special date.

Several fans have left their congratulations and good wishes for the couple to enjoy many more years together.