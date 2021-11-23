Snapdragon splits from Qualcomm brand and anticipates major chip change

Image : Snapdragon

Qualcomm has announced that will separate its corporate brand from Snapdragon while its chips will change their nomenclature. There will not be a Snapdragon 898, but a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that will be presented on November 30.

This deserves several explanations, we go by parts.

From now on, Snapdragon will be a separate product brand from the Qualcomm brand, so when they announce new chips, they will do so as Snapdragon, and not Qualcomm. The company has taken advantage of the change to adopt the fireball logo as its main identity, and has introduced new colors to the brand. The gold will be used to represent only premium-level products, such as the first-generation Snapdragon 8.

Another change at the brand level is that Snapdragon will stop using the last name “5G” in the nomenclature of its products. It is assumed that they all support 5G. And as you may have guessed, the chips will now use a single digit series, accompanied by their generation: Gen 1 in 2021, Gen 2 in 2022.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip series will arrive on November 30 with some changes aimed at reducing consumption and heat. It is rumored to have a triple-cluster configuration with a Kryo 780 core at 3.09GHz, based on Cortex-X2, three Kryo 780 cores at 2.4 GHz, based on Cortex-A710, and four Kryo 780 cores at 1.8. GHz, based on Cortex-A510.

But what’s important about these changes, and this is where we enter the realm of speculation, is that they anticipate a full Snapdragon revamp that will culminate in 2022-2023 with the introduction of Nuvia CPUs.

Nuvia is a startup founded by former Apple and Google engineers that was acquired by Qualcomm in early 2021. To be sure, Gerard Williams, one of its co-founders, led the architecture of Apple Silicon SoCs from the Apple A7 to the Apple M1 Max. , the powerful chip of the new MacBook Pro (and was actually sued by Apple after founding Nuvia).

Although not expected until 2022 or 2023, the CPU is still the weakest part of the Snapdragon chips, and Nuvia’s designs could be the boost the company needs to match its products to Apple’s, allowing Windows computers to based on ARM chip systems are at the level of the Mac.