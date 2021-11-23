Several Tesla car owners were unable to get on their electrics because the app’s server crashed for a few hours

Several Tesla owners were unable open and / or turn on your electric over the weekend after the manufacturer’s mobile app suffered an interruption; Many of them expressed their complaints on social media and Elon Musk apologized in a tweet.

Cell phones are used as a key to open and turn on Tesla’s, and Tesla owners can access a host of controls through that app.

The outage was caused by a global application server failure where approximately 500 users reported that they faced an error. This outage comes after Tesla introduced a new update to its mobile app early last week.

That update added new features, but, according to Electrek, a source familiar with the matter said that Tesla She has had troubles with these new features.

Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic. Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2021

As some owners complained on social media, Elon Musk answered to some of them apologizing and saying that measures will be taken to ensure that will not happen again.





The app it’s not the only way opening and turning on a Tesla and it is even safer to use the access card (or the control if you have one). “There will be a secondary mechanism to enter or exit the car beyond the application, the difficulty will come for drivers if they do not carry it”he said to the BBC Stuart Masson, publisher of the website The Car Expert.