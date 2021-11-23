Selena Gomez launches, with her mother, a company for mental health

Since he did a break in his artistic and personal life to focus on your mental health, Selena Gomez is one of the celebrities more committed to the cause. Some time ago he regained the reins of his career and did it in a big way, getting to throw her own makeup firm, Rare Beauty, with which today it triumphs in the whole world; but also, save some time for your facet like Chef and even for its various singles and an applauded album. Exciting projects that, against all odds, have failed to Selena Gomez forget the importance of Mental health. Reason that has led her, together with her mother, to inaugurate her own company destined for this very thing. We give you all the details.









The announcement of a new business venture

Did you think record a song with Coldplay had already satisfied all the dreams of the singer? Absolutely! Selena shows that he is unstoppable and combines his artistic side with the management of Rare Beauty and, as of 2022, also with that of his new company. Will be called Wondermind, he founded it together with his mother, Mandy teefey, and it’s everything the world needed and like it’s never been done before. “We wanted to create something out of the ordinary, that got to the bottom of the matter to help more people“, the artist’s mother told the media. Wonderwind will be, from next year, a communication company focused on mental health in a way that has never been done before, “she described.









Technically, the idea of Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey is to launch a multifunctional communication network, through which users can easily find daily articles, podcasts, interviews, tools and a host of tips focused on the different aspects of Mental health. As Daniella Pierson, the co-CEO of the singer and her mother on this project, has said, “We are excited to build this lucrative business because the best way to raise awareness in society to pay attention is by making them generate profits for it. This is how successful movements thrive, “he says.