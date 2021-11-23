Scarlett Johansson to produce for Marvel

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (Cinema Premiere) .- Months ago we learned the story of a declining marriage. Or rather, the surprise legal battle between a film studio and one of its biggest stars of the last decade. However, that clash fortunately did not end in divorce or broken hearts. Quite the contrary: it seems that the bond between both parties maintains strength and the willingness to continue bearing fruit. This week, reports come in that Scarlett Johansson is involved in a future Marvel Studios project, which is described as “top secret.”

Last Thursday, Scarlett Johansson received the American Cinematheque Award 2021, an award for “an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of the moving image” (via). The event that took place in Beverly Hills was attended – in person and virtually – by colleagues of the famous actress with the purpose of paying tribute to her; including Jon Favreau, Thomasin McKenzie, Jamie Lee Curtis, Robert Downey Jr., Sam Rockwell, Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson and Jeremy Renner.

On the other hand, also met the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, who first praised the “talent” and “vision” of Scarlett Johansson, as an actress and producer. Let us remember that with the solo film Black Widow, the interpreter of Natasha Romanoff became the first star of the MCU to serve as an executive producer of her own film. And apparently Feige wants him to continue to shine behind the scenes.

During the same awards ceremony, the head of the Marvel Universe stated that Johansson will produce a “top secret” project for the company (via Deadline). He also clarified that he has no relationship with the character of Black Widow. And let’s be well served, because that’s where all the details that Kevin Feige was kind enough to reveal. Any theory of what this upcoming collaboration between the House of Ideas and the Oscar nominee consists of?

“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade. That she chose to play a key role [en la franquicia] for so many years, it makes me feel extremely grateful, “added the executive. “Work with [ella] It has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career. “

But good experiences don’t happen without a few bitter drinks. Over the course of several months, the belief persisted that Johansson and Marvel Studios had severely severed all employment ties. The reason was the lawsuit filed by the actor against Disney – in July 2021 – for allegedly not respecting its contractual commitments. Specifically, Johansson argued that the House of the Mouse acted improperly by giving Black Widow a simultaneous theatrical and streaming premiere. However, after a constant exchange of words between their respective legal teams, both parties were finally able to resolve their differences without going to trial. According to some reports, the final settlement made Johansson worth more than $ 40 million.

Outside the world of superheroes, there is another project that Scarlett Johansson currently boasts with Disney. It is the film Tower of Terror, which is inspired by the homonymous attraction of the theme parks of the House of the Mouse. The New Yorker will act as producer while, according to latest reports, Taika Waititi will occupy the director’s chair.