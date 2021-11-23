Scarlett Johansson and Anne Hathaway prove the power of being almost 40 – New Woman

When women are close to turning 40, society waits for us to start “slowing down”, after all we should already have a defined life.

However, reaching “middle age” does not mean that we have everything figured out, nor does it mean that we stop having great ambitions. It is time to break the stigmas of age and Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson they prove how imperfect life still is and that’s okay!

Anne turned 39 on November 12 and Scarlett turned 37 on November 22. Both are two successful and beautiful women but along the way they have encountered many obstacles that they have had to learn to overcome.

If they teach us something, it is that we should not fear the passing of the years because reaching 40 is not a sentence.

Yes, maybe as you get closer, you find some stability but now more than ever it is time to focus on what makes you happy instead of struggling to meet other people’s expectations.

Scarlett has given many reasons not to be pigeonholed in the role of the “damsel in distress” just for being a sexy woman with an angelic face.

“The fact that she is the actress highest grossing of all time it does not mean that it is the best paid. I have had to fight for everything I have. It is such a fickle and political industry. Some people felt that I should talk about my personal struggle in order to shed light on the most important issue, “he said in an interview.

Scarlett has had to face those who only believe that their success is in being “a pretty face.” This has led her to fight to show that women are much more than a body or a face.

“Maybe I’m being presumptuous, but I assumed it was obvious that women in all positions fight for equality. It is always an uphill battle and a fight. My experience with my close friends and family is that fighting is real for everyone. Everyone has been discriminated against or harassed, sexism is real, ”he said.

For its part, Anne fought not to stagnate in the roles of “good girl” because when she started, she dedicated herself to playing princess roles in The princess diaries and Ella Enchanted. And although in both he demonstrated his great histrionic talent, he left many silent with his participation in films such as Interstellar, Love and Other Drugs, The Devil Wears Prada, The Intern, Ocean’s 8, among many others.

Both Anne and Scarlett have faced problems in their personal lives that have led them to be so strong before their 40s.

For example, Anne was faced with infertility problems, a journey that was challenging and so long that began to feel haunted even when seeing any pregnant woman. Today she is the mother of two children and her story has been an inspiration to many.

“For all of you going through infertility and conception hell, please know that it was not a straight line for any of my pregnancies. I send you more love, “he wrote on his Instagram account.

On the other hand, Scarlett was faced with the reality of being a single mom. Before marrying Colin Jost and ener his second baby, the actress was married to Romain Dauriac, with whom she had little Rose Dorothy. The two parted ways shortly after, leaving Scarlett alone in charge of her daughter.. Although she said on several occasions that being a single mother could be very lonely, it was still gratifying to see her daughter well.

“I felt in the past, there is great loneliness in being a single mother. Obviously, there are many different things at the same time but there may be a loneliness and this constant feeling of doubtI don’t know what the hell you’re doing and you don’t have anyone else to bounce with ”.