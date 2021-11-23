Santiago Baños calls America players ‘unbearable’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Right in the tournament phase when everyone should be most united within a team, it seems that in the America there is a somewhat tense relationship between players and Santiago Baños, the sports president who described as “unbearable” some players of the team, this before the claims of a group of fans outside of Coapa.

A video circulates on social networks in which Baños is aboard his vehicle giving autographs a bunch of Americanists right outside the club’s premises. While serving them kindly, a young woman asks the manager to “talk to footballers” to make them more accessible, to which the azulcrema hierarch surprised with his answer.

“You couldn’t tell them to be a little more humble with the fans,” is the follower’s request, to which Baños replies: “You don’t know how many times I’ve told them, (they are getting up) a lot, they become unbearable”.

Henry Martin refused to sign autographs for children

Looking ahead to the Liguilla game against Pumas next Wednesday in Ciudad Universitaria, the elements of the America They were training in Coapa on Monday. When leaving the club, some kids asked Henry Martin for an autograph, but the forward refused and he even made the gesture with his finger that he would not attend to them.

This was taken very badly by dozens of Americanists on social networks, who demanded that the players treat those who support them better each week, especially when a Capital Classic is looming that can mark the entire season for better or for worse.

The same TikTok account that featured Henry used as an example Roger Martínez, the Colombian striker who did stop to please the fans with autographs, photographs and even thanking them for their encouragement for the Quarterfinals.