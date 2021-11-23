Sandra Bullock on dating rumors with Keanu Reeves

Sandra Bullock never dated Keanu Reeves, but they had a long-lasting friendship with benefits, but the PG guys like the champagne and truffle deliveries (for her) and the on-demand nail services (for him).

Within Squirethe new profile of the 57-year-old man Matrix actor, sound Speed The co-star helped open the curtain, spreading just a little about the main man, still largely mysterious, and their enduring friendship.

For starters, although their on-screen chemistry was undeniable in the 1994 film, when asked if they had dated, she replied, “No.”

He went on to say that it would have ruined their friendship, which flourished after their first successful collaboration with a movie.

“But who knows?” she says. “Keanu is a guy who I feel is friends with all the women he’s dated. I don’t think there is anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I do not know”.

Bullock and Reeves at the 2006 Oscars (Photo: Vince Bucci / Getty Images)

Bullock, 57, continued: “But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just grow up together on parallel roads, take off our hats, meet for dinner, and try to work together. And more. I admire the human being. Could he have said that if he had left me and made me mad?

Bullock called Reeves “a listener” and shared an example of this. She remembered 1995 – the following year Speed it came out of. They had become friends and were dating, noting that they had the same publicist and the same mutual friends. During a long conversation that covered many topics, someone brought up champagne and truffles. She said she never had them, then the issue moved on.

Fast forward to a few days later. He was in the living room of his first house painting his nails with a girlfriend. He heard an engine and it turned out to be Reeves riding his motorcycle. He arrived at the door with flowers, champagne, and truffles.

“I thought you might want to try some champagne and truffles, to see what they look like,” he recalls, saying.

He poured the champagne and opened the truffles for their impromptu outing. He even painted his nails, black, like hers. After a while he left, on a date.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in Spike TV’s Guys Choice 2014 (Photo: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for Spike TV)

“That’s what I mean, it drives you crazy,” said Bullock. “When I first met him, I spent as much time as possible filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more he chatted, the more he became silent. And I thought, I do not understand what is happening! He looks at me with confused eyes. He is calm. Did I say something to offend you? And then a day or two later, he would show up with a note or a little package that said, “I’ve been thinking about what you said. And he would have his answer.

She asked, “How many people do you know like this?”

Bullock and Reeves were co-stars in 2006. The lake House – and hopes that they will work together again.

“I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before I die,” he said. Laugh with him. It’s fun. You can be 75 years old, it will be even better then, as an old man Cocoon thing. We play two funny old men. A road trip. Just put us in a caravan as seniors. This will be the bookend of Speed! We are just going to drive very slowly. Piss everyone off. This is our movie.

Bullock, who is a mother of two, has been in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall since 2015. She has had other famous boyfriends over the years (Ryan Gosling, Matthew McConaughey) and was engaged to Tate Donovan and married (disastrously ) with Jesse. James. . For his part, Reeves has a long-standing romantic relationship with artist Alexandra Grant. He lost his ex-partner Jennifer Syme in 2001.