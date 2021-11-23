Samsung is already updating these phones with the December security patch

If you have one of the latest Samsung folders, you can install the security patch for the month of December thanks to One UI 4.

Samsung has us used to releasing Android security patches in advance with respect to other manufacturers, giving users of their devices the possibility of enjoying the latest news before anyone else.

On this occasion, the brand has done it again with the Android security update of the month of December. And is that the last security update of the year it’s already coming to some of the company’s latest models.

One UI 4.0 with Android 12 debuts in beta also for the 2020 Samsung Galaxy Z

The December patch comes to the Galaxy Z of 2021 with the update to One UI 4

As confirmed by SamMobile, Samsung has begun to update its most recent models of the Galaxy Z family with the December patch: the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

This patch is included in the latest beta version of One UI 4 Based on Android 12, so for now, not everyone will be able to enjoy the new features that this patch introduces as the One UI 4 beta program is only available in some countries.

However, it is anticipated that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 receive the stable update to Android 12 next December, alongside the Galaxy S20 and Note20 series models. At least, this is what the leaked roadmap indicates a few days ago.

The best news of One UI 4 with Android 12, in video

The update to One UI 4 for Samsung devices brings with it a good handful of new features, including support for dynamic themes based on the colors of the wallpaper, specific improvements for folding mobile phones, advances in privacy and many other new features, although some of the changes in Android 12 were already present in previous versions of One UI.

Related topics: Phones, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe