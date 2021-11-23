Salma Hayek looks gorgeous, her charms in a blue swimsuit | AFP

For the beautiful actress of Hollywood, Salma Hayek, any time is perfect to use a Swimwear and enjoy the sun, despite the fact that it is not summer, this time we will approach a photograph in which she appears wearing her incredible beauty and her imposing silhouette in a beautiful blue swimsuit.

The famous not only excellently interprets her role as Ajak on “The Eternals”, She is also an excellent model who enjoys appearing in front of the camera and showing off her stunning figure, this time while lying in a hammock.

The businesswoman was also enjoying a moment of relaxation, showing that at 55 years old, he can share his figure in his networks social and get your fans to like you right away.

His publication has more than 1 million likes in a few hours, plus I’m sure there is nothing better than a relaxing nap on the hammock a place that he enjoys very much within his home and that deserves a break thanks to the great promotion he has done to the films in which he has worked lately.

Of course the comments came and in them her fans congratulate her, show her their love, their admiration and of course they also put heart emojis on her, a whole party celebrating that she shared her beauty in this way.

Salma Hayek proves that her beauty and talent are worthy of admiration.



This past November 20, Salma Hayek debuted her star on the Hollywood walk of fame and had a very important ceremony where she received recognition from her audience, friends, family and everyone present.

Well, Adam Sandler who was accompanying her and who I assure you is one of the best actresses that currently exist, a very well deserved title that honors her work

